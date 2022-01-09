Police plea after armed burglary in Co Down
Three men, carrying handguns, stole a sum of cash from a property in Newtownards on Saturday.
Police are appealing for information after three armed men burgled a house in Co Down.
The PSNI said the trio, carrying handguns, entered a property in the New Road area of Newtownards at around 6pm on Saturday.
They left with a sum of cash.
Officers investigating the incident have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak to detectives.
