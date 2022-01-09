Police plea after armed burglary in Co Down

Three men, carrying handguns, stole a sum of cash from a property in Newtownards on Saturday.

Rebecca Black
Sunday 09 January 2022 11:32
Police are appealing for information about the incident in Newtownards (Niall Carson/PA)
Police are appealing for information about the incident in Newtownards (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police are appealing for information after three armed men burgled a house in Co Down.

The PSNI said the trio, carrying handguns, entered a property in the New Road area of Newtownards at around 6pm on Saturday.

They left with a sum of cash.

Officers investigating the incident have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak to detectives.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in