Man, 49, killed in three-vehicle collision

A 49-year-old man has been killed in a road crash involving three vehicles in Co Down.

The man, named by police as James Smyth, died at the scene on the Belfast Road in Dundrum just after midnight on Thursday.

Another five people were taken to hospital, four of whom were described as being seriously injured.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam to call 101, quoting reference number 43 of December 16.