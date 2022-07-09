Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Victim named after ‘horrific attack’ as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Thomas Campbell, 38, was found dead at an address on Riverside in Mossley, Greater Manchester at around 10.30am on Sunday July 3 2022.

Nina Lloyd
Saturday 09 July 2022 14:04
Police equipment (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Police equipment (Anthony Devlin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police have named a 38-year-old victim who died after an “horrific attack” as they arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Thomas Campbell was found lifeless at an address on Riverside in Mossley, Greater Manchester at around 10.30am on Sunday July 3 2022.

Detectives have launched a murder probe into what they believe to be a “targeted and deliberate” incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and a second man, aged 37, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

Recommended

They both remain in custody as officers continue to investigate the death, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force confirmed Mr Campbell’s identity in a press release on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Mark Davis, from GMP’s major incident team, said: “These arrests are huge steps in our murder inquiry as we piece together what was a horrific attack and get the family the answers they so badly need.

“Our investigation is very much continuing into what we still believe to have been a targeted and deliberate (sic).

“Anyone who may have any information is urged to do the right thing and report it.

“This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or as always, information can be passed to us by using our LiveChat service online, or 101.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in