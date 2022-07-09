Victim named after ‘horrific attack’ as two men arrested on suspicion of murder
Police have named a 38-year-old victim who died after an “horrific attack” as they arrested two men on suspicion of murder.
Thomas Campbell was found lifeless at an address on Riverside in Mossley, Greater Manchester at around 10.30am on Sunday July 3 2022.
Detectives have launched a murder probe into what they believe to be a “targeted and deliberate” incident.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and a second man, aged 37, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.
They both remain in custody as officers continue to investigate the death, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force confirmed Mr Campbell’s identity in a press release on Saturday.
Detective Inspector Mark Davis, from GMP’s major incident team, said: “These arrests are huge steps in our murder inquiry as we piece together what was a horrific attack and get the family the answers they so badly need.
“Our investigation is very much continuing into what we still believe to have been a targeted and deliberate (sic).
“Anyone who may have any information is urged to do the right thing and report it.
“This can be done anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or as always, information can be passed to us by using our LiveChat service online, or 101.”
