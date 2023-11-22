Jump to content

Police hunt for hotel housekeeper accused of stealing jewellery worth £350k

The woman who was working in a hotel in Knightsbridge has fled to Romania, according to police.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 22 November 2023 11:05
Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing jewellery from a Knightsbridge hotel (Nick Ansell/PA)
A hotel housekeeper accused of stealing a suitcase of jewellery worth £350,000 has gone on the run to Romania, police said.

Detectives are searching for Marinela Manolesu, 28, who was working in an unnamed hotel in the wealthy area of Knightsbridge in London when the jewellery was taken on October 8.

The Metropolitan Police said she fled the UK around a week later and travelled to Romania, and that officers have contacted the authorities there.

Anyone with information about where she is can call the Met from the UK on 101 quoting 3787/19Oct, or from outside the UK on +44 20 7230 1212.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

