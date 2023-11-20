Man arrested following death of woman in ‘domestic-related incident’ in Dewsbury

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else after a man was arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a “domestic-related incident”.

Officers launched a large-scale search for a “named suspect” after they were called to a property in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, on Sunday evening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a woman in her 20s was found seriously injured and she died a short time later.

On Monday, the force said a 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious incident in Dewsbury.

“We recognise the concern and worry this will have caused to residents in the local area and are conducting an extensive investigation into what took place.

“A man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the matter which is being treated as a domestic-related incident.

“Local NPT (neighbourhood policing team) officers will be conducting extra patrols in the local area today to reassure residents.”

Officers were called to the property on Dearnley Street at 6.43pm on Sunday, the force said.

Dearnley Street, which is opposite a primary school, was sealed off on Monday morning with police guarding both ends and a further presence outside one of the terraced houses.

Local people said they were scared as police flooded the area overnight before the man was arrested.

One woman who lives nearby said she could hear the force helicopter above her house.

She said “We were worried. It’s a scary thing that’s happened. It’s on our doorstep, we’ve got children.

“My daughter was scared to death last night when we heard what had happened. She didn’t want to go to sleep.

“She kept waking up saying ‘has the man been found yet, has the man been found?’

“We went to check all the doors to make sure they were locked.”

She said: “But no-one deserves this. My heart goes out to the family.”

Ms Jones said anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing crime number 13230642219 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.