Pensioner seriously injured in Aberdeenshire crash
The incident occurred on the A96 near Huntly on Wednesday morning.
A pensioner is in hospital with serious injuries after a van and a car crashed in Aberdeenshire.
The A96 near Huntly was shut for around seven hours after the incident at around 9.15am on Wednesday.
The 67-year-old driver of the Honda CR-V was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, Police Scotland said.
The driver of the Fiat Ducato van, 37, suffered minor injuries and did not need hospital treatment.
Sergeant Craig McNeill, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was in that area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle to contact us.”
Police Scotland said those with information can contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 0641 of February 16.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.