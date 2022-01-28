Man arrested after blaze at flats

One man has been arrested following a blaze at a block of flats in Livingston.

Emergency services were called to the four-storey building in the town’s Katherine Street on Thursday night after the fire started in a ground floor flat.

After the 999 call came in at 8.35pm, the fire service sent 15 engines to the scene, as well as three height appliances and specialist resources, to battle the blaze.

Police said that one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not require hospital treatment, and everyone inside the flats left safely.

Around 8.45pm on Thursday January 27, officers received a report of a fire at a block of flats in Katherine Street, Livingston Police Scotland

The force said that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with alleged wilful fire-raising and police inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 8.35pm on Thursday January 27 to reports of a fire within a ground floor flat in a four-storey building in Katherine Street, Livingston.”

The last fire appliance left the scene at 10.49am on Friday.

Police Scotland said a number of residents required alternative accommodation.