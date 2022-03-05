Pedestrian critically injured in late-night crash
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car in what police described as a “serious crash”.
The 59-year-old pedestrian was left critically injured after the late night crash on Friday in Glasgow’s Kilmarnock Road.
The man now being treated in the city’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the incident, which took place at around 11.30pm near the junction with Holmbank Avenue.
Police Scotland are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, which involved a Ford Fiesta, to contact them.
The 30-year-old man driving the car was uninjured, the force said.
Sergeant Kenny Malaney, from the Greater Glasgow road policing unit, said: “We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area around that time and may have potential dashcam footage, to please come forward.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.