Police Scotland postpones ‘beard ban’ for frontline officers

Police Scotland is postponing the implementation of a ban on beards, with the force saying it will review the position in 12 months.

It comes after reports that legal action was being considered against the plan to ban beards for frontline staff.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said the decision had been taken in the wake of further health and safety advice and after “listening to the lived experience of our people”.

The ban was originally proposed to allow frontline officers and staff to wear close-fitting, medical grade FFP3 facemasks.

It was reported to be due to come in at the end of May, but Mr Speirs confirmed: “We have postponed implementation of the policy having sought further health and safety advice and after listening to the lived experience of our people.”

He added: “I am very grateful to all divisions, staff associations and unions who provided valuable feedback during the consultation phase.

“Postponing implementation allows further examination of the evidence base for a policy which is proportionate and justifies change, particularly where that change has a significant impact on officers and staff.

“This work will be reviewed in 12 months to ensure we reach an agreed position on a policy which has the health and safety of our people at its core.”