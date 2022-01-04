Knifeman injures petrol station worker during attempted robbery in Glasgow
Police Scotland have launched an investigation after a man was injured in an attempted robbery at a Glasgow petrol station.
A knifeman threatened a petrol station worker in Glasgow before making off empty handed in what one detective described as a “frightening experience”.
Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery after a man went into the petrol station in Cumbernauld Road at about 7.40am on Monday and threatened a 25-year-old working in the shop with a blade.
The worker suffered minor injuries when he tried to grab the weapon off the man, and the suspect made off empty handed in the direction of neighbouring Hogganfield Loch.
Detective Sergeant Chris Lafferty said: “Although nothing was taken this was a frightening experience for a man who had simply just been at his work that morning.
“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone in the area acting suspicious to get in contact with police.
“I would also ask anyone who has possible dashcam or personal CCTV footage of the area to get in contact with officers.”
The suspect was described as a white man with greying stubble.
He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a dark green jacket, black trousers and white trainers.
Police Scotland said anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting incident number 0550 of Monday, January 3.
