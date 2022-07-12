Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mass disturbance in Dundee sees police call in support from across Scotland

About 100 young people are thought to have been involved in the mass disturbance in Broughty Ferry on Monday evening.

Lauren Gilmour
Tuesday 12 July 2022 15:45
Police have increased patrols in Dundee following a mass disturbance involving about 100 young people (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police have increased patrols in Dundee following a mass disturbance involving about 100 young people (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police in Dundee called in reinforcements from across Scotland following a mass-disturbance on Monday evening involving as many as 100 young people.

A 15-year-old boy was injured and a police vehicle rendered “inoperable” following the disorder in the Broughty Ferry area of the city.

Police were called to the beach-front Castle Approach in Broughty Ferry at about 6.50pm following reports of disorder.

Officers say they are receiving support from other divisions across the country in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour and provide reassurance to the local community.

Disruptive and criminal behaviour is not acceptable

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, Police Scotland

Recommended

Police have reassured members of the public the incident was not more serious following rumours on social media.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald urged parents to be aware of where their children were in the evenings, adding: “We want everyone to enjoy these open spaces safely.

“Disruptive and criminal behaviour is not acceptable. I can assure you that work is ongoing to ensure those involved are located and identified, with anyone involved in criminality being dealt with robustly and charged in respect of any criminal behaviour committed.

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the Broughty Ferry area as local officers are supported by those from national divisions, in order to provide reassurance and deter any further acts of antisocial behaviour.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in