Elderly driver dies three days after lorry crash

A pensioner has died three days after the car he was driving was in collision with a lorry.

The 70-year-old man, who has not been named, died at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on Friday.

The crash happened on the A71 eastbound in Livingston on Bankton Road between the Lizzie Brice and Newpark roundabouts, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

His passenger, a 68-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital but released after treatment.

The man driving the lorry was not injured.

Sergeant Peter Houston, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

“The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.”