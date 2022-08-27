Three killed in Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland confirm
The trio died when their car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A9.
Three people killed in a Highlands crash were American tourists, Police Scotland have confirmed.
The trio died in a collision between a car and lorry on the A9 at Ralia, south of Newtonmore.
They have been named as Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, Jared Bastion, 45, and Mary-Lou Mauch, 75.
The lorry driver, a 59-year-old man, was unhurt in August 10’s smash.
Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for all.”
