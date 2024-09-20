Police Scotland investigated Al Fayed sex assault allegation at Highlands estate

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Police Scotland has investigated an allegation of a “non-recent sexual assault” by Mohamed Al Fayed after reports of an incident at his former estate in the Highlands.

Enquiries are now complete but the case could be reopened “should new information be obtained or reported”, the force said.

The investigation related to an alleged assault at Mr Al Fayed’s Balnagown Estate in Easter Ross, BBC News reported.

Following an investigation into a report of a non-recent sexual assault that took place in Scotland, enquiries are now complete. However, should new information be obtained or reported to police, then further enquiries will be carried out Police Scotland spokesperson

The Al Fayed family have been guardians of the castle and estate since 1972, according to its website.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into a report of a non-recent sexual assault that took place in Scotland, enquiries are now complete.

“However, should new information be obtained or reported to police, then further enquiries will be carried out.”

Mr Al Fayed, who often spoken about his love for Scotland, was awarded the Freedom of the Highlands in 2002 by the Highlands and Islands Tourist Board for helping put the area on the map.

The former Harrods owner was a “monster” whose case involved the “most horrific elements of … Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein”, according to his alleged victims’ legal team.

Five women alleged they had been raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

The legal team featured in a BBC documentary called Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods, where more than 20 female former employees spoke to the broadcaster as part of a special investigation, coming forward with allegations of assault and physical violence at properties in London and Paris.

Sources within Harrods have said the business has accepted vicarious liability for the conduct of Mr Al Fayed for the purpose of settling claims of alleged victims brought to its attention since 2023, reaching settlements with the vast majority.

The PA news agency understands Harrods has received new enquiries since the airing of the BBC documentary.

Mr Al Fayed had previously been accused of sexually assaulting and groping multiple women, but an earlier police investigation did not lead to any charges.

Harrods previously said it was “utterly appalled” by the allegations of abuse and said it had set up a page on its website inviting former employees to come forward if they had allegations.