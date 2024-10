Victim of flat explosion named as cause remains unknown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A man who died in an explosion in a flat has been named by police – as gas was ruled out as the cause.

Graham Green, 50, died in the incident in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, on Sunday evening.

Hi next of kin have been informed although formal identification has not yet taken place.

The explosion occurred in a flat Mr Green was inside in Kellie Place at around 6pm. Part of the roof of the property was ripped off by the blast and a gaping hole was left in the first floor of the building.

Three other people from the same building – a 49-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 72 – were treated at Forth Valley Hospital in Falkirk.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries into the cause of the incident remain ongoing.

A spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the incident which took place on Sunday evening.

“After thorough investigation, we can confirm that the incident is not related to our gas network.

“Police Scotland and the HSE (Health and Safety Executive) are continuing their investigations into the cause.”

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Kat Thompson, area commander, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Graham and all those affected at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries, alongside partner agencies, to establish the full circumstances of what happened remain ongoing.

“A police presence will remain in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their understanding and support.”

Labour MP Brian Leishman wrote on social media at the time: “Absolutely awful news from Alloa, my thoughts go to the family and friends of everyone connected to the tragic incident that happened in Kellie Place.

“Thank you to the first responders and the emergency services.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We continue to assist Police Scotland to establish the cause of the explosion that resulted in the death of Graham Green. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”