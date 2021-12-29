Man, 41, dies and two people seriously injured in crash

The incident occurred on the A6016 at Hillcrest, Danderhall, on Tuesday afternoon.

Laura Paterson
Wednesday 29 December 2021 10:06
A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a car crash on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The 41-year-old man was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Kuga at around 12.35pm on Tuesday, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services attended the crash site on the A6106 at Hillcrest, Danderhall, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The woman driving the Kuga and her male passenger were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed for around five hours for a crash investigation.

Police Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically lost his life and those who remain in hospital.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“I would also be keen to hear from drivers who have dashcam footage and would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1196 of December 28.

