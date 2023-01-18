Knighthood recognises work of all officers, says Police Scotland chief

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scotland’s police chief has said his knighthood is “great recognition” for the work his officers up and down the country do every day.

Sir Iain Livingstone was knighted by the Princess Royal at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday, at an investiture ceremony which saw Scotland’s Olympic curling stars and others also receive royal honours.

Sir Iain said: “It’s a great honour to receive a knighthood for me personally, and for my family, but I also think it’s a great recognition for policing in Scotland and the excellent work that the officers and staff of Police Scotland do every day right across the whole of Scotland.”

One of his officers, Pc Stephen Tanner, was also at the ceremony to be awarded a Queen’s Police Medal.

The 51-year-old is the only officer on the Hebridean islands of Coll and Tiree, where he has worked since 2010.

He travelled to Edinburgh to collect his award with his partner Lorna MacArthur, and proud niece Ruby MacArthur, nine, and nephew Hector MacArthur, 11.

Pc Tanner, an officer with 30 years of service, said: “I think we’re all honoured, it came as a total surprise to be awarded the medal or even to be nominated for the medal, so it was a very big surprise and I’m obviously honoured.”

Ms MacArthur, 60, who has been with the officer for 25 years, added: “It’s really nice that he has got it. It’s well deserved.”

Meanwhile, Olympic champion curlers Victoria Drummond and Mili Smith were made MBEs during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Drummond, 29, who worked throughout the pandemic as a nurse at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert near Falkirk, said it was a “really special” day.

She added: “Princess Anne was on great form today, we have met her a couple of times now, she’s just so lovely and we’re really honoured to receive this.

“A year ago we were about to go into a bubble out to the Olympics so I can’t believe it’s been a year already, it’s been so quick.”

Smith, 24, added: “It’s really special. It’s really nice to get it in Scotland and Princess Anne was lovely, it felt really welcoming, and just a really special day. It’s been so nice.

“It’s so amazing to be involved in it all and it’s such a special experience, so I’m really grateful.”

Fellow teammate Jennifer Dodds was also made an MBE at Holyroodhouse on Wednesday, as was Hailey Duff.

Dodds, 31, said it was a “great honour” and added: “Obviously you’ve seen so many people getting awards like this and to be part of it now is an incredible honour and something I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life.”

Duff, 25, said: “It’s something you’ve always seen people get, that you aspire to, people who you see as celebrities and that have done really inspirational things, and I would have never thought I’d be one of those people who have one … so it’s just amazing.”

Scottish goalkeeping great Alan Rough, 71, was made an MBE for services to association football and charity north of the border.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “It’s an absolutely fantastic day, a fantastic occasion.”

He described meeting the Princess Royal as “fantastic”, and the former Partick Thistle and Hibs player added: “I was telling her that I met her mum in the Silver Jubilee, we had a Scotland-England game and her mum came along and presented to the players, so she was chatting about that.”

Samantha Kinghorn, world champion wheelchair racer and Paralympic medallist, was made an MBE.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s crazy… it’s not even something that was on my radar because I just thought it was never attainable for me, so it’s absolutely incredible to have this.”