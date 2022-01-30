Man killed while walking on M8 motorway in early hours

A man has died after being hit by a car as he walked along the M8 motorway, Police Scotland said.

The incident, involving a blue Seat Leon happened on the westbound carriageway between Bathgate and Glasgow in North Lanarkshire at approximately 1.50am on Sunday morning.

The as-yet-unidentified pedestrian was fatally injured and died at the scene near Chapelhall, while the car driver was unhurt but “very upset”, according to police.

Officers are still attempting to identify the dead man and trace his next of kin.

They are also appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision.

I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our inquiries Sergeant John Tait, Police Scotland

Sergeant John Tait said: “We are aware there were other vehicles, in particular an HGV lorry, travelling on the carriageway around the time of the incident, and I am asking the lorry driver and other motorists to contact us.

“They may not even be aware that an incident occurred but we would ask them to get in touch with us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0449 of January 30 2022.