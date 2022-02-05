Driver ‘critical’ after car crash closes M80 motorway

A man is fighting for his life after suffering serious head injuries in a car crash which saw police close a motorway.

The 52-year-old man was driving a white Mitsubishi L200 pick-up, which was the only vehicle involved in the incident on the M80 near Haggs on Saturday.

The crash took place at about 1.30pm on the northbound section of the road between junction 6A and 7.

Both the man and the 47-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

If you have any information, in particular dash-cam footage, then please contact police. Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, Police Scotland

Staff there described the man’s condition as “critical”, although the woman is not thought to have been seriously injured.

The M80 northbound was closed from J5, Cumbernauld to allow officers to carry out inquiries. The southbound carriageway was also closed for a period, though two lanes out of three had reopened by Saturday evening.

Police Scotland are investigating and appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick of the force’s road policing unit at Stirling said: “We would like to hear from any motorists who witnessed the crash or anyone who can assist with our investigation.

“If you have any information, in particular dash-cam footage, then please contact police.”