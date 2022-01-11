Two found dead in Paisley flat
A report is set to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, Police Scotland said.
Two people have been found dead in a Renfrewshire flat, Police Scotland said.
Emergency services were called to the flat in Espedair Street, Paisley on Monday at 6.35pm, and a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were found dead.
Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a property in Espedair Street, Paisley, around 6.35pm on Monday 10 January 2022 following the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.
“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”
