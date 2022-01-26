Second man charged over house fire death of John Dalziel

A second man has been charged in connection with the house fire which claimed the life of John Dalziel in Paisley in May 2021.

Mr Dalziel, 47, died in hospital after he was pulled from the house in the Renfrewshire town’s Whites Bridge Avenue.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland said they had charged a second man in connection with his death, and that the 57-year-old is set to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court later.

A 38-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the death and appeared in court in May 2021.

Mr Dalziel was found inside the property by emergency services on May 6 after they were alerted to the blaze.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow but died a short time later.