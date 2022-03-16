Lighter caused fire that killed three children in Paisley, report finds

The blaze claimed the lives of the children in June 2020.

Katharine Hay
Wednesday 16 March 2022 18:34
Fiona Gibson, Alexander James Gibson and Philip Gibson died in hospital after a fire (Police Scotland/PA)
Fiona Gibson, Alexander James Gibson and Philip Gibson died in hospital after a fire (Police Scotland/PA)
(PA Media)

A fire that killed three children from the same family was caused by a cigarette lighter, it has been reported.

Fiona Gibson, 12, and her brothers Alexander, eight, and Philip, five, were taken to hospital after flames broke out at their home in Renfrew Road, Paisley, in June 2020.

They died a short time after being admitted.

A fire service report into the fatal blaze reportedly said the blaze was started after a cigarette lighter set bedding on fire.

The children’s mother, Julie Daley, was also taken to hospital, but was later discharged.

Recommended

The funeral procession of Fiona Gibson, 12, Alexander James Gibson, eight, and five-year-old Philip Gibson (Robert Perry/PA)
(PA Archive)

In the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service incident report, seen by the BBC, investigators said the fire had been alight for between five and 30 minutes before it was discovered.

They said that all three children died after being overcome by smoke.

At the time of the fire, Police Scotland said they were not treating the incident as suspicious.

A funeral was held for the children in July 2020 and the streets of Paisley were lined with people paying their respects.

The cortege passed close to St Catherine’s Primary School, where the two younger boys were pupils.

Recommended

Fiona was a pupil at the town’s Mary Russell School.

A JustGiving page set up by a family friend at the time of the fire raised thousands of pounds for Ms Daley and the children’s father, Alex Gibson.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in