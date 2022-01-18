Girl, 12, in critical condition after being hit by car
Police Scotland have launched an appeal for witnesses to the crash.
A 12-year-old girl is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Falkirk.
The child was struck by a Ford Focus when she was crossing King Street near to its junction with Union Street in Stenhousemuir on Monday at about 3pm.
Police and ambulance attended and the young pedestrian was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
She was later transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where hospital staff have described her condition as critical.
Officers are yet to confirm whether the driver, a 35-year-old man, was injured in the crash.
Police Scotland has since launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident.
Sergeant David Ross said: “This is a busy area and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash who has not yet spoken to police to contact us.
“I would also appeal to drivers on the road at the time who have dash-cam footage to come forward too.
“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation into this crash should contact 101 with reference number 1792 of January 17.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.