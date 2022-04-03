Woman dies and man injured in road crash

The fatal incident took place on Saturday April 2 in the Scottish Borders.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash.

Patricia Kim Common, 61, from the Yeovil area of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car collision in the Scottish Borders, Police Scotland said.

A 44-year-old man who was also involved in the incident – which took place at about 12.50pm on Saturday April 2 – was taken to the Borders General Hospital with injuries, although these are described as non-life threatening.

We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash who saw anything or has dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to please come forward

Sergeant Mark Banner, Police Scotland

Ms Common died after the white Volkswagen Up! car she was driving was involved in an incident with a black Volvo XC40 vehicle on the A698 Kelso to Hawick road near to Heiton.

Sergeant Mark Banner, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash who saw anything or has dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to please come forward.”

