Prisoner on roof of Scottish prison allegedly throwing slate at officers

Police Scotland says the incident has not been reported to them.

Ryan McDougall
Sunday 26 November 2023 14:29
General view of HMP Barlinnie, Riddrie, Glasgow. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

A prisoner is currently on the roof of a Scottish jail allegedly throwing projectiles at officers on the ground.

On Sunday, staff at HMP Barlinnie in Riddrie, Glasgow, were alerted to reports of the prisoner on the roof.

The prisoner is reportedly in an emotional state and is alleged to be throwing slates from the roof at officers below.

The incident is ongoing.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “I can confirm an incident is ongoing and staff are working to bring it under control in a way which safeguards the wellbeing of all concerned.”

Police Scotland confirmed the incident has not been reported to them.

