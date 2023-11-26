Prisoner on roof of Scottish prison allegedly throwing slate at officers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A prisoner is currently on the roof of a Scottish jail allegedly throwing projectiles at officers on the ground.

On Sunday, staff at HMP Barlinnie in Riddrie, Glasgow, were alerted to reports of the prisoner on the roof.

The prisoner is reportedly in an emotional state and is alleged to be throwing slates from the roof at officers below.

The incident is ongoing.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “I can confirm an incident is ongoing and staff are working to bring it under control in a way which safeguards the wellbeing of all concerned.”

Police Scotland confirmed the incident has not been reported to them.