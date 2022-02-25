Family with infant missing from Wales found safe in Scotland
The family had last been seen on Wednesday February 16.
A one-year-old infant and their parents who were reported missing from Wales more than a week ago have been traced safe and well in Scotland.
Leanca Rostas, 34, and Marcel Rostas, 35, and their one-year-old Matie had last been seen at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff at about midnight on Wednesday February 16.
Police investigations established that the family travelled to Scotland and they were thought to have gone to the Fife area.
On Friday, Police Scotland said that the family, from South Wales, has been traced safe and well north of the border.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.