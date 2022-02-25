Family with infant missing from Wales found safe in Scotland

A one-year-old infant and their parents who were reported missing from Wales more than a week ago have been traced safe and well in Scotland.

Leanca Rostas, 34, and Marcel Rostas, 35, and their one-year-old Matie had last been seen at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff at about midnight on Wednesday February 16.

Police investigations established that the family travelled to Scotland and they were thought to have gone to the Fife area.

On Friday, Police Scotland said that the family, from South Wales, has been traced safe and well north of the border.