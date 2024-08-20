Large suspected Second World War-era bomb in Co Down to be made safe on site

Support truly

A large suspected Second World War-era bomb found in Co Down is set to be made safe on site, police said.

More than 400 homes have been evacuated in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards since the device was discovered last Thursday.

Police and Army bomb experts have been at the site where a sand-filled structure has been constructed around the device while it was considered if it should be removed or made safe there.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said it had been decided to deal with it on the site.

District Commander for Ards and North Down Superintendent Johnston McDowell said “great progress” has been achieved over the last 12 hours.

He added that the mitigation phase was nearly complete on day three of the operation.

“The team of military experts on site have worked tirelessly overnight to work towards the completion of this phase, by reducing any damaging effects where possible, including the construction of a sand-filled structure to support the operation,” he said.

“The decision on whether the bomb found will be dealt with on site or removed has been discussed at great length, and following advice from ammunition technical officers (ATO) colleagues who have assessed the device, I can confirm that this will be dealt with on site.”

Mr McDowell reiterated the police message to local residents that there remains a risk of death or serious injury by remaining in the area if they had been advised to leave.

“If officers have engaged with you to evacuate, your co-operation at this time would be greatly appreciated to assist with the ongoing efforts to complete the operation and make the area safe again,” he said.

“I must reiterate that there is a risk of death or serious injury to anyone who does not leave the area if they have been instructed to do so.

“Once again, I want to thank the public who have co-operated with our officers for their patience and understanding.”