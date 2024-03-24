Jump to content

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder after teenage girl stabbed

Police were called to reports of a 15-year-old girl suffering injuries consistent with a knife wound in Sittingbourne, Kent, on Friday afternoon.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Sunday 24 March 2024 17:34
The incident happened in Sittingbourne, Kent, on Friday afternoon (Joe Giddens/PA)
A 12-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage girl was stabbed in Kent.

Police were called to reports of a 15-year-old girl suffering injuries consistent with a knife wound in Adelaide Drive, Sittingbourne, at 3.55pm on Friday.

The girl was taken to a London hospital for treatment and officers said on Saturday she remained in hospital in a stable condition.

On Sunday, police said a 12-year-old boy had been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

