Three dead after two-vehicle collision in Somerset

Three people have died in a two-vehicle collision in Somerset.

The incident happened on the A303 Ilminster Bypass near the village of Whitelackington at around 3.30pm on Thursday when a Skoda Yeti collided with a van.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 70s, and a woman in her 60s, who were all in the Skoda, died at the scene, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.

There were two people in the van who were taken to hospital, with one sustaining a serious injury.

Police said the Skoda was travelling westbound with the van driving in the opposite direction.

Next of kin have been informed and the family is being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The A303 was shut in both directions between Southfields and South Petherton for a number of hours, police said.

The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.