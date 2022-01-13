Police appeal after woman hit by car and killed in South Lanarkshire
The crash happened at about 6.35pm on Thursday.
Police area appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed when a car hit her in South Lanarkshire
The 55-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle on Croftfoot Road near Rutherglen at about 6.35pm on Thursday.
Emergency services attended, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Adnan Alam from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Inquiries into this incident are at an early stage.
“It has happened on a busy road, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2816 of January 13 2022.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.