Police appeal after woman hit by car and killed in South Lanarkshire

Police area appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed when a car hit her in South Lanarkshire

The 55-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle on Croftfoot Road near Rutherglen at about 6.35pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Adnan Alam from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Inquiries into this incident are at an early stage.

“It has happened on a busy road, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2816 of January 13 2022.”