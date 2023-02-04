Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman with pram seriously injured in hit and run

Police are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after the collision in Southall on Friday.

Danny Halpin
Saturday 04 February 2023 13:54
Met Police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Met Police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Wire)

A woman is fighting for her life after being knocked down by a hit-and-run driver while pushing a pram.

Met Police officers said they were called to the junction of North Hyde Lane and Raleigh Road in Southall, west London, at about 12.30pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian.

The woman, in her 30s, has been taken to hospital and is in a life-threatening condition though the baby was unharmed, officers said. Her next of kin have been informed.

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are now looking for the driver, who failed to stop, and have asked for witnesses or drivers who were in the area at the time with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3230/03Feb and anyone with urgent information about the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call 999.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in