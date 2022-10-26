Jump to content

Police ram ‘reckless’ motorcyclist after high-speed pursuit

Owen Watson was sentenced to a six-week prison term suspended for 12 months.

Ben Mitchell
Wednesday 26 October 2022 10:02
Police described the motorcyclist’s actions as ‘reckless’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police have released dramatic video footage of officers ramming a “reckless” motorcyclist following a high-speed pursuit.

The dashcam footage shows the Hampshire police vehicle pursuing Owen Watson as he rode a black Honda 125cc moped at speeds of 60mph in a 30mph limit on The Avenue, Southampton, on April 23 2022.

A force spokesman said: “The bike had fraudulent plates and Watson had no licence or insurance.

“The motorcyclist refused to stop and tried to evade police by attempting to enter The Common, which was busy with pedestrians.

“Officers made tactical contact to stop the bike, but Watson and the passenger ran from the scene.

“Watson was arrested a short distance away and was also found in possession of cannabis.”

The 23-year-old, of Taranto Road, pleaded guilty at Southampton Magistrates’ Court to driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence, failing to stop, using a fraudulent registration mark, possession of cannabis and driving uninsured.

He was sentenced to a six-week prison term suspended for 12 months and fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for three months.

Pc Paul Weston said: “The footage of this pursuit shows how reckless Watson’s actions were. It was a very busy time of day and there were lots of cars and pedestrians in the area.

“Speed limits are there for a reason and it is extremely lucky there was nobody seriously injured or worse as a result of his speeding.

“We are committed to apprehending all motorists who show complete disregard for the laws of the road and we hope this court result shows we will make sure these people are prosecuted.”

