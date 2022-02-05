Police appeal for help tracing murderer missing from Suffolk prison

.The 37-year-old has connections to the Manchester area.

Saturday 05 February 2022 21:56
Christopher Mortimer, 37, has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in Suffolk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A murderer has gone missing from a prison in Suffolk

Police said Christopher Mortimer was discovered to have been missing from Hollesley Bay prison at around 8am on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was serving a life sentence for murder.

Christopher Mortimer, who is serving a life sentence for murder, has gone missing from Hollesley Bay prison (Suffolk Police/PA)

Suffolk Police said initial enquiries had failed to locate Mortimer, as they appealed for help in tracing him.

People have been warned not to approach the criminal, but to contact police on 101 if they see him or have information about where he is.

The force, who said he has connections to the Manchester area, described him as white, 174cm tall, of slim build and balding.

He has tattoos of Chinese symbols on his upper back and across his shoulders.

Hollesley Bay is a prison and young offender institution for men aged over 18 in Woodbridge.

