Police searching for man who absconded from Suffolk prison

Police are appealing for help to locate a man who absconded from Hollesley Bay open prison in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

Ricky Wall, aged 23, was reported missing from the adult men’s facility at approximately 9am on Saturday when he failed to appear for roll call, Suffolk Police said.

Wall is currently serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated burglary with intent.

He is described as a white male of approximately six feet in height with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, dark green tracksuit jacket and bottoms, and trainers.

Anyone who believes they have seen Wall or may have any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD reference 173 of Saturday 4th May 2024.