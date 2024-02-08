Woman arrested in poisoning probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police who charged a GP over an alleged poisoning have also arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted murder, it has emerged.

Hong Kong-born Thomas Kwan, 52, of Brading Court, Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with attempting to murder Patrick O’Hara.

Northumbria Police said on Thursday that a woman in her 30s has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The arrest happened on Monday and she has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The force said the alleged victim, who is in his 70s, was not a patient of the GP.

Dr Kwan is a partner of the Happy House Surgery in Sunderland.

Forensic officers have been carrying out inquiries at a property in Ingleby Barwick for several days and have reported finding “unknown substances”.

Further searches are due to take place in the coming days in the garage of the property. The local community will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while the searches are undertaken Cleveland Police

On Thursday, Cleveland Police said people in Ingleby Barwick could expect to see an increase in police activity.

The force, which is assisting Northumbria Police’s inquiry, said: “Further searches are due to take place in the coming days in the garage of the property.

“The local community will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while the searches are undertaken.

“The public should be reassured there is no risk to the community’s safety.”