Police make appeal for man wanted in connection to serious assault

A teenager was left with multiple stab wounds in Uxbridge on Friday night.

Cormac Pearson
Monday 10 July 2023 00:47
Police have made a public appeal to help find 23-year-old Mr Gray in connection to a serious assault in Uxbridge on Friday night (Metropolitan Police/ PA)
Police have made a public appeal to find 23-year-old Sam Gray in connection to a serious assault in Uxbridge on Friday night.

Metropolitan Police detectives said they were called to an address on Arklay Close in Uxbridge at around 10.40pm.

They said officers found a 19-year-old man with multiple stab wounds who was taken to hospital with “non life-changing injuries” while a 24-year-old woman sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Police said the suspect Sam Gray is known to the two people who were allegedly assaulted in Uxbridge but left the scene before police arrived.

A statement from the Met Police said: “It is believed Gray made off in a Peugeot with the registration KT13 KNW and detectives believe he may now have left the London area.

“He has links to Eastleigh in Hampshire and it is believed he may have returned to that area.”

Members of the public with any information on Mr Gray’s whereabouts are urged not to approach him but to contact police immediately.

