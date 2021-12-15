Elderly man dies following Co Londonderry road crash

Three vehicles including a tractor were involved in the collision on the Desertmartin Road on Tuesday evening.

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 15 December 2021 20:29
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

An 82-year-old man has died following a road crash in Co Londonderry.

Three vehicles including a tractor were involved in the collision on the Desertmartin Road on Tuesday evening.

Police have issued an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

“Shortly before 8.20pm, it was reported that a New Holland tractor, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the incident on the Desertmartin Road,” Sergeant Amanda McIvor said.

“An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died as a result of his injuries.

Recommended

“Another man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital following the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101.  Please quote reference 1652 14/12/21.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in