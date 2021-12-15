Elderly man dies following Co Londonderry road crash

An 82-year-old man has died following a road crash in Co Londonderry.

Three vehicles including a tractor were involved in the collision on the Desertmartin Road on Tuesday evening.

Police have issued an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

“Shortly before 8.20pm, it was reported that a New Holland tractor, a Volkswagen Jetta and a Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the incident on the Desertmartin Road,” Sergeant Amanda McIvor said.

“An 82-year-old man was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died as a result of his injuries.

“Another man, aged in his 30s, was also taken to hospital following the incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around this time and who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101. Please quote reference 1652 14/12/21.”