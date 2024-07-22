Police name family members killed in crash which claimed six lives

Support truly

Police have named four members of the same family who died along with a man and a woman when a car and a motorbike collided.

West Yorkshire Police said Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, were killed near Wakefield on Sunday afternoon.

The force was not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died at the scene on the A61.

The family group were travelling in a Ford Focus which was understood to have burst into flames following the collision which happened at about 3.54pm.

Lillie and Rubie Morgan-Roller who were killed along with their parents (West Yorkshire Police/PA) ( PA Media )

A gofundme page set up for their 11-year-old daughter, who was not in the car, had reached more than £60,000 by Monday afternoon.

The fundraiser page said: “We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a plea for help.

“On 21st July 2024, a tragic car accident took the lives of (the surviving girl’s) entire family — her loving mum, dad, and two little sisters.

Forensic officers at the scene on the A61 in Wakefield (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“At just 11 years old, (she) has lost her whole world in an instant.”

Mr Roller’s brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “I’m absolutely heartbroken I’m gonna miss all of you!

“It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke both side of families!

“You all had a heart of gold and gonna miss you all like crazy!

The road remained closed for hours (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“My heart goes out to shannens side of family and mine! We are all in absolute shock.”

Grim photographs from the scene show the badly-damaged carriageway between Staincross, Barnsley, and Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Superintendent Alan Travis, of Wakefield District Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

Superintendent Alan Travis speaks to the media about the tragedy (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Speaking to reporters, he said that the road would remain closed for some time to come.

He thanked the police, fire and ambulance crews who worked at the scene.

Any witnesses or people with dash cam footage were asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who is MP for Barnsley North, shared a statement on X: “I am deeply saddened by the tragic road traffic collision that occurred yesterday, resulting in the loss of six lives, including two young children.

“My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of those who have been affected by this devastating incident.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to the emergency services for their swift response and dedication in the face of such a harrowing incident.

“It is heartening to see that the community has already rallied to support the family and my office and I are stood by to assist in whatever way we can.”