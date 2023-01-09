Man arrested after driving on wrong side of motorway for more than 20 miles

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested after driving on the wrong side of a motorway for more than 20 miles, with police saying it is a “miracle” no-one was hurt.

Officers responded at about 3am on Monday to reports a Mercedes A 200 AMG was driving at “excess speed” on the wrong side of the M4 between junctions 14 and 15.

They went to the M4 at junction 16 and made several attempts to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued, despite oncoming traffic.

The car stopped just past Leigh Delamere services, near Chippenham, Wiltshire, and the driver, a man in his sixties, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving while unfit and dangerous driving.

Considering the distance travelled by this vehicle on the wrong side of the carriageway, it is a miracle that nobody was injured or involved in a collision Acting Inspector Will Ayres

The man was taken into custody where he remains, as police said he had been driving for more than 20 miles.

Acting Inspector Will Ayres said: “We are aware multiple members of the public passed this driver and were understandably exceptionally concerned.

“Considering the distance travelled by this vehicle on the wrong side of the carriageway, it is a miracle that nobody was injured or involved in a collision.

“I am pleased that officers were able to bring this to a safe conclusion and a man is currently in custody for questioning.”

Wiltshire Police urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact them via 101 and quote reference number 54230002646.