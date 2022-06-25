Image of man wanted in connection with Victoria Coach Station attack released

A Polish man was attacked on Elizabeth Street on June 18.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 25 June 2022 15:44
The main entrance to Victoria Coach Station in central London (John Stillwell/PA)
The main entrance to Victoria Coach Station in central London (John Stillwell/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police have released a photo of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault near Victoria Coach Station.

At around 7.50pm on Saturday June 18 a Polish man was attacked on Elizabeth Street.

In video footage of the incident which appeared online the assailant can be seen crouching over the Polish man as he hits him.

Meanwhile, a second man – who police say appears to be an associate of the alleged assailant – stands by and watches.

This man is being sought in relation to an assault that took place near Victoria coach station (Met Police)

Recommended

The victim has reportedly described it as a racist assault over his Polish identity.

However, in a press release the Metropolitan Police said the incident is not currently being treated as a hate crime.

Police have now released an image of the man who they suspect carried out the assault before fleeing the scene via Ebury Street.

They have also released an image of the second man.

Police believe this man to be an associate of the assailant (Met Police)

Anyone with any information as to the identities of the two men is asked to call 101 or to tweet @MetCC, with the reference 7204/18JUN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in