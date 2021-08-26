‘Overwhelming majority’ of evacuees now out of Afghanistan, says Boris Johnson

The “overwhelming majority” of people eligible for evacuation by the RAF from Kabul airport – around 15,000 people – have now left Afghanistan, Boris Johnson has said.

Mr Johnson said that there was now little time left before the UK’s 1,000-strong military presence at the airport itself needs to withdraw, but said that they would do “everything we can to get everybody else”in the time remaining.

The prime minister was speaking against the backdrop of an increasingly chaotic situation in Kabul, with UK government ministers warning of the danger of “imminent” terror attacks by groups such as the Islamic State off-shoot Isis-Khorasan.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to the Permanent Joint Headquarters in north London, where he met military personnel co-ordinating the evacuation effort, Boris Johnson said around 15,000 people had already been evacuated by British troops.

“In the time we have left, which may be – as I’m sure everybody can appreciate – quite short, we’ll do everything we can to get everybody else,” he said.

Mr Johnson’s claim that the bulk of eligible people had been evacuated was met with incredulity from opposition MPs.

Labour’s Chris Bryant said: “From conversations with Labour colleagues and from my own experience with my constituents, I find it very difficult to believe the PM when he says that we have already evacuated ‘the vast majority’ of Afghans who stood by us, let alone the many thousands of extremely vulnerable.”

And Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter said: “From our caseload of over 100 families, I can say that the vast majority of eligible Afghans have not been evacuated. So this is just a bare-faced and sickeningly cynical lie.”

Asked about the terror threat to UK troops and civilians, Mr Johnson said: “I think we have to be transparent about the risks, that we have to be realistic about what’s going on, and you’ll appreciate that there are Islamic State Khorasan province (Isis-K) terrorists out there.

“I can’t go into the details, clearly. But we have to be mindful of the security of our personnel, but also of the Afghan people who are trying to get out.”

Earlier on Thursday armed forces minister James Heappey warned that a possible terror attack at the airport could come within “hours” – calling the threat “credible and imminent”.

Mr Johnson stressed that 31 August deadline for evacuation would not mark the end of the UK’s efforts to help those who wish to flee Afghanistan.

The prime minister said that although the “lion’s share” of eligible people had now been removed from the country, he recognised “there will be people who still need help”.

Asked about reports of the Taliban stopping people who wish to leave by blocking roads, Mr Johnson said he hoped “the Taliban understand that if they want to engage with development aid, they want to unlock those billions of funds ... then the safe passage for those who want to come out is the key precondition.”

Mr Johnson has come under pressure to step up preparations for what MPs and charities warn could be a “humanitarian catastrophe” after the closure of the airport. The prime minister said the next challenge would be to help Afghan refugees “integrate into our society”.

He added: “The real job now is to make sure they have the housing, they have the skills, they have the opportunities to integrate into our society. As you know, our labour market ... it currently offers many opportunities, but we must make sure that they’re ready, and that’s another whole job.”