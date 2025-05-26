Navy to use AI to detect ‘hostile’ Russian activity in the Arctic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK Navy is to use artificial intelligence to detect hostile state activity in the Arctic, amid the increasing threat from Russia in the region.

The area is a key flank of European and Britain’s security, while the Kremlin’s operations there aid it war in Ukraine and threaten critical infrastructure like undersea cables to the UK, ministers warn.

On a visit to Iceland, the Foreign Secretary David Lammy will announce a new joint scheme between the two countries to use cutting edge AI technology to monitor the activity of state actors.

HMS Tyne escorting Russian warship Boikiy through the English Channel (LPhot Unaisi Luke/MoD/PA) ( PA Media )

Mr Lammy said: “It’s more important than ever that we work with our allies in the High North, like Norway and Iceland, to enhance our ability to patrol and protect these waters,”

The problem is growing as rising temperatures lead ice caps to melt, opening up previously inaccessible routes.

Areas close to the Arctic are being used by Russia’s nuclear-powered icebreakers, clearing paths for tankers helping fund his illegal war in Ukraine.

These are Russia’s “shadow fleet” of ships which transport oil and gas or stolen Ukrainian grain, to get around Western sanctions.

The foreign secretary will also reveal that the UK has halted Putin’s plans to have a floating repair dock in the Arctic, to service the icebreakers.

Under the new joint UK-Iceland strategy more than half a million pounds, £554,000, of UK funding from the UK Integrated Security Fund, for the Alan Turing Institute, will examine how AI can improve monitoring.

The announcement comes after Donald Trump hit out at Putin, calling the Russian leader “absolutely crazy” for firing hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight.

French president Emmanuel Macron said he hopes Trump’s latest remarks would “translate into action”, while Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called for the US to slap additional sanctions on Moscow instead of continuing talks.