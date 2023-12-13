Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Michelle Donelan is questioned on artificial intelligence (AI) governance by MPs from parliament’s science, innovation and technology committee.

The technology secretary will be speaking following a summer report on the 12 challenges of AI that the government must answer and the subsequent international summit which took place at Bletchley Park.

Meanwhile, a leading fact-checking group has warned the rise of AI-generated images is eroding public trust in online information.

Full Fact said the increase in misleading images circulating online – and being shared by thousands of people – highlights how many struggle to spot such pictures.

The organisation has expressed concerns about the adequacy of the new Online Safety Act in combatting harmful misinformation on the internet, including the growing amount of AI-generated content, and called on the government to increase media literacy funding to teach the public to better identify fake content.

Ms Donelan will also be questioned on the wider priorities of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, including the government’s stated aim of making the UK a global “science superpower”.