Airlines plead for green list move to save summer holidays and protect jobs

Major airlines in the UK have issued a joint plea to the government for a last-minute rescue of summer holidays, warning that tight restrictions beyond this week could result in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in the sector.

Aviation sources said that failure to open key destinations in the Mediterranean, as well as other major markets like the US and Caribbean, in Thursday’s review of the government’s traffic light system, would deal a body-blow to the industry by effectively enforcing “five winter seasons in a row”.

In a letter to Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, airlines also called for the removal of requirements for double-vaccinated arrivals to take expensive PCR tests, which they said amounted to a £100-a-head tax on flights.

The letter came as chancellor Rishi Sunak wrote to the prime minister urging him to ease travel restrictions. In his letter, seen by the Sunday Times, Mr Sunak said that UK border policy was “out of step with our international competitors” and warned restrictions were having a damaging effect on jobs.

The chancellor’s views were echoed by Conservative MP Henry Smith, chair of the all-party parliamentary group on the future of aviation, who told The Independent that a “pragmatic and sensible” easing of traffic light restrictions was the right way forward in the light of successful vaccination campaigns in many European countries.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 1 August 2021 EPA UK news in pictures 31 July 2021 James Guy, Adam Peaty and Kathleen Dawson celebrate winning the gold medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final at the Tokyo Olympics AP UK news in pictures 30 July 2021 Great Britain's Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate their Gold and Silver medals respectively for the Cycling BMX Racing at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on the seventh day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan PA UK news in pictures 29 July 2021 Team GB's Mallory Franklin during the Women’s Canoe Slalom Final on day six of the Tokyo Olympic Games. She went on to win the silver medal Getty UK news in pictures 28 July 2021 Canoers on Llyn Padarn lake in Snowdonia, Gwynedd. It was announced that the north-west Wales slate landscape has been granted UNESCO World Heritage Status PA UK news in pictures 27 July 2021 A view of one of two areas now being used at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent, for boats used by people thought to be migrants. PA UK news in pictures 26 July 2021 A woman is helped by Border Force officers as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel PA UK news in pictures 25 July 2021 Vehicles drive through deep water on a flooded road in Nine Elms, London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 24 July 2021 Utilities workers inspect a 15x20ft sinkhole on Green Lane, Liverpool, which is suspected to have been caused by ruptured water main PA UK news in pictures 23 July 2021 Children interact with Mega Please Draw Freely by artist Ei Arakawa inside the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern in London, part of UNIQLO Tate Play the gallery's new free programme of art-inspired activities for families PA UK news in pictures 22 July 2021 Festivalgoers in the campsite at the Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk PA UK news in pictures 21 July 2021 A man walks past an artwork by Will Blood on the end of a property in Bedminster, Bristol, as the 75 murals project reaches the halfway point and various graffiti pieces are sprayed onto walls and buildings across the city over the Summer PA UK news in pictures 20 July 2021 People during morning prayer during Eid ul-Adha, or Festival of Sacrifice, in Southall Park, Uxbridge, London PA UK news in pictures 19 July 2021 Commuters, some not wearing facemasks, at Westminster Underground station, at 08:38 in London after the final legal Coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England PA UK news in pictures 18 July 2021 A view of spectators by the 2nd green during day four of The Open at The Royal St George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent PA UK news in pictures 17 July 2021 Cyclists ride over the Hammersmith Bridge in London. The bridge was closed last year after cracks in it worsened during a heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2021 The sun rises behind the Sefton Park Palm House, in Sefton Park, Liverpool PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2021 Sir Nicholas Serota watches a short film about sea monsters as he opens a £7.6 million, 360 immersive dome at Devonport's Market Hall in Plymouth, which is the first of its type to be built in Europe PA UK news in pictures 14 July 2021 Heidi Street, playing a gothic character, looks at a brain suspended in glass at the world’s first attraction dedicated to the author of Frankenstein inside the ‘Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein’ experience, located in a Georgian terraced house in Bath, as it prepares to open to the public on 19 July PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2021 Rehearsals are held in a car park in Glasgow for a parade scene ahead of filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2021 A local resident puts love hearts and slogans on the plastic that covers offensive graffiti on the vandalised mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of a cafe on Copson Street, Withington in Manchester Getty Images UK news in pictures 11 July 2021 England's Bukayo Saka with manager Gareth Southgate after the match Pool via Reuters UK news in pictures 10 July 2021 Australia’s Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy after winning her final Wimbledon match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova Reuters UK news in pictures 9 July 2021 England 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst stands on top of a pod on the lastminute.com London Eye wearing a replica 1966 World Cup final kit and looking out towards Wembley Stadium in the north of the capital, where the England football team will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday PA UK news in pictures 8 July 2021 Karolina Pliskova celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP UK news in pictures 7 July 2021 The residents of Towfield Court in Feltham have transformed their estate with England flags for the Euro 2020 tournament PA UK news in pictures 6 July 2021 A couple are hit by a wave as they walk along the promenade in Dover, Kent, during strong winds PA UK news in pictures 5 July 2021 Alexander Zverev playing against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round of the Gentlemen's Singles on Court 1 on day seven of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club PA UK news in pictures 4 July 2021 Aaron Carty and the Beyoncé Experience perform on stage during UK Black Pride at The Roundhouse in London Getty for UK Black Pride UK news in pictures 3 July 2021 England’s Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring his first international goal, his side’s fourth against Ukraine during the Euro 2020 quarter final match at the Olympic stadium in Rome AP UK news in pictures 2 July 2021 Dan Evans serves against Sebastian Korda during their men’s singles third round match at Wimbledon Getty UK news in pictures 1 July 2021 Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London AP UK news in pictures 30 June 2021 Dancers from the Billingham Festival and Balbir Singh Dance Company, during a preview for the The Two Fridas, UK Summer tour, presented by Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance in collaboration with Balbir Singh Dance Company, inspired by the life and times of female artists Frida Kahlo and Amrita Sher-Gil , which opens on July 10 at Ushaw Historic House, Chapel and Gardens in Durham PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2021 A boy kicks a soccer ball in front of the balconies and landings adorned with predominantly England flags at the Kirby housing estate in London AP UK news in pictures 28 June 2021 Emergency services attend a fire nearby the Elephant & Castle Rail Station in London Getty UK news in pictures 27 June 2021 People walk along Regent Street in central London during a #FreedomToDance march organised by Save Our Scene, in protest against the government’s perceived disregard for the live music industry throughout the coronavirus pandemic PA UK news in pictures 26 June 2021 A pair of marchers in a Trans Pride rally share a smile in Soho Angela Christofilou/The Independent UK news in pictures 25 June 2021 Tim Duckworth during the Long Jump in the decathlon during day one of the Muller British Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena PA UK news in pictures 24 June 2021 A member of staff poses with the work 'The Death of Cash' by XCopy at the 'CryptOGs: The Pioneers of NFT Art' auction at Bonhams auction house in London EPA UK news in pictures 23 June 2021 Bank of England Chief Cashier Sarah John displays the new 50-pound banknote at Daunt Books in London Bank of England via Reuters UK news in pictures 22 June 2021 Actor Isaac Hampstead Wright sits on the newly unveiled Game of Throne's "Iron Throne" statue, in Leicester Square, in London, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The statue is the tenth to join the trail and commemorates 10 years since the TV show first aired, as well as in anticipation for HBO's release of House of the Dragon set to be released in 2022 AP UK news in pictures 21 June 2021 Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon receives her second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 20 June 2021 Joyce Paton, from Peterhead, on one of the remaining snow patches on Meall a’Bhuiridh in Glencoe during the Midsummer Ski. The event, organised by the Glencoe Mountain Resort, is held every year on the weekend closest to the Summer Solstice PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2021 England appeal LBW during day four of their Women’s International Test match against India at the Bristol County Ground PA UK news in pictures 18 June 2021 Scotland fans let off flares in Leicester Square after Scotland's Euro 2020 match against England ended in a 0-0 draw Getty UK news in pictures 17 June 2021 Members of the Tootsie Rollers jazz band pose on the third day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meet AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 16 June 2021 A woman and child examine life-size sculptures of a herd of Asian elephants set up by the Elephant Family and The Real Elephant Collective to help educate the public on the elephants and the ways in which humans can better protect the planets biodiversity, in Green Park, central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 June 2021 Hydrotherapists with Dixie, a seven-year-old Dachshund who is being treated for back problems common with the breed, in the hydrotherapy pool during a facility at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home's in Battersea, London, to view their new hydrotherapy centre PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2021 Scotland's David Marshall in the net after Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored their second goal at Hampden Park Reuters UK news in pictures 13 June 2021 Raheem Sterling celebrates with Harry Kane after scoring England’s first goal of the Euro 2021 tournament in a match against Croatia at Wembley Reuters

Industry sources warned against the creation of an “amber watchlist” category – potentially including Spain and Italy – of countries of concern where restrictions could be tightened swiftly in the case of an upsurge of coronavirus. The mooted addition to the system would add confusion and deter potential travellers, who would not be willing to take on the risk of a sudden switch to the red list during their holiday, which would result in a £1,750 hotel quarantine on return.

The letter to Mr Shapps said that it was “essential” for much of Europe to be placed on the green list on Thursday, allowing arrivals in the UK to avoid quarantine. The joint letter signed by trade body Airlines UK, alongside chief executives of Virgin Atlantic, easyJet, British Airways, Jet2, Loganair, Ryanair and TUI, warned that – despite the recent decision to admit fully vaccinated EU and US nationals – the UK is still “not on a path to a sustainable recovery of aviation, due to the continued restrictions that are being imposed on international travel”.

With increasingly high levels of vaccine coverage in Europe and the US, the airlines told Mr Shapps: “The world has changed since the inception of the traffic light system, and ‘green status’ should increasingly become a default, given the changing risk equation, and mirroring the approach to domestic restrictions.

“On this basis there is no reason why – and it is essential – much of Europe, including the key volume markets, the US, Caribbean and other major markets, cannot turn green next week in time for the remainder of the summer peak.”

The requirement for a PCR test on arrival from a green list country – and two tests for travellers from the amber zone, which covers most of Europe – was “onerous and increasingly disproportionate” and will have a “huge impact” on UK aviation if allowed to continue.

Calling for a switch to low-cost lateral flow tests, they said: “We have seen no evidence that this regime is necessary for fully-vaccinated travellers or those from green countries, or that effective, cheaper, rapid tests cannot be used from higher-risk destinations.”

The letter warned that the UK was “far behind” other European countries in its aviation sector recovery, with bookings at just 16 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, compared to 60 per cent in Germany and 48 per cent in France.

“Time is fast running out to put the UK’s aviation, travel and tourism industries back on track for a sustainable recovery to protect the millions of jobs they support,” it said. “We cannot afford to stand still over this vital summer period.”

Airlines UK chief executive Tim Alderslade told The Independent that this week was the “last chance saloon” for the sector to salvage something from the disastrous summer of 2021, as the three-weekly review schedule puts the next decision point right at the end of the holiday season.

“Summer is when airlines make their money,” he said. “They lose money in the winter. If we get the right decisions this week, we should have a decent September and perhaps there will be a rush of bookings from people who have been holding on to see what happens with the rest of August.”

There was the potential for redundancies in the tens of thousands if carriers, which have taken on tens of billions of debt, see their last chance of a lucrative summer vanish at exactly the point when they are facing the end of furlough on 30 September, he warned.

More than half of aviation jobs are still furloughed – more than in any other sector – and employers’ contributions to wages for hours not worked were increased from 10 to 20 per cent this weekend.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said that the timing of this week’s review made it critical to move not only sunshine holiday countries like Spain and Greece onto the green list, but also business destinations which will play an important role in keeping up traffic as the autumn arrives.

Mr Hinkles said: “A lot of operators are hoping for salvation from a relatively strong September and October after a wash-out summer. This is the last chance for that. There are reports of a number of airlines having to seek additional financing to secure their balance sheets and their ability to do that will depend heavily on Grant Shapps’s review.”

An unfavourable review, coupled with the loss of furlough, would be “extremely damaging” not only to airlines, but to airports and support services like baggage handling and catering, he said.

Mr Smith, whose Crawley constituency is home to many Gatwick Airport workers, endorsed the airlines’ proposals as “absolutely essential for saving as many jobs in the travel and aviation sectors as possible”.

And he welcomed indications that hub airports like Dubai or Istanbul may soon be exempted from the red listing of the countries where they are situated, allowing long-haul passengers from places like Australia and New Zealand to change planes without incurring a requirement for hotel quarantine on arrival.

“It’s a concept that is worthy of serious exploration, so long as there can be confidence in the segregation of passengers passing through these transit points,” he said.

Agreement is understood to be close on the exemption for hubs, but the Department for Transport refused to discuss the timetable for any decision.

Responding to the airlines’ letter, a DFT spokesperson said: “We have committed to reviewing travel lists every three weeks and any decisions are taken by ministers based on the latest risk assessment from the Joint Biosecurity Committee. We continue to work with the travel industry and private testing providers to further reduce testing costs.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: “The Tories are in chaos over their border policy with families stuck between the prime minister and the chancellor who are in open disagreement. Rishi Sunak’s latest self-promotion campaign will just create more anxiety for people.

“Rather than brief the Sunday newspapers against each other, the Tories need to get a grip and bring this summer of chaos to an end.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “Airlines needs certainty, something the government has repeatedly failed to provide. The last thing the industry needs is another lost summer, which will put thousands of jobs at risk.

“The traffic light system is backed by scientists, and we must do all we can to prevent huge numbers of cases coming in from overseas. The government needs to put in place additional support for airlines so they can get through the next few difficult months.”