An independent election candidate in Birmingham has been criticised for joking about domestic abuse and saying “70 per cent of hell” is women.

Akhmed Yakoob, who came third in the West Midlands mayoral election last month, made the recently surfaced remarks in a podcast called Minted Minds in March.

In comments which sparked raucous laughter from other guests, Mr Yakoob, a criminal law solicitor with a hefty TikTok following, says to another guest: “Brother, are you saying if she comes up in your personal space, you will defend yourself?”

At another point during the podcast titled ‘Why we must not stop talking about Palestine’, Dr Asif Munaf, another guest who is an ex-Apprentice contestant, states the majority of followers of Dajjaal – a term that refers to a liar or a false messiah in Islam – would be women who had been “empowered”.

Mr Yakoob is a solicitor running for a seat in Ladywood ( Getty )

Mr Yakoob, who gained more than 10 per cent of the vote in the mayoral elections, backs his view, saying that “70 per cent of hell is going to be women”.

The remarks have been edited out of the final version of the podcast, which is hosted by entrepreneur Abdhul Zaman, but The Independent has listened to a full-length recording found online.

Mr Yakoob, who is running a close race against Labour’s Shabana Mahmood in Ladywood, has also stirred controversy for sharing videos defending Andrew Tate – the misogynistic influencer awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape. The candidate has said he believes Mr Tate is not guilty and is a victim of “an agenda by the higher powers”.

Mr Yakoob is running against Labour’s Shabana Mahmood ( PA Wire )

Speaking in a video shared in June last year, he said: “I like the way he talks, to be fair, because I’ve not heard him say anything wrong”. Mr Tate denies the allegations levied against him.

Alex Davies-Jones, Labour’s Shadow Safeguarding Minister, told The Independent: “Andrew Tate is a dangerous misogynist who is facing multiple charges of human trafficking and sexual offences - it is inexplicable that any candidate would praise him.

“He is not a positive role model for young boys, he will drag them down a horrific rabbit hole of objectifying and abusing women. It is never just banter, it is part of a toxic culture that sadly often leads to violence. It is shameful that Akhmed Yakoob is contributing to this too.”

Mr Yakoob has previously defended influencer Andrew Tate ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Sophie Francis-Cansfield, of leading domestic abuse charity, Women’s Aid, said they were “shocked and disappointed” to learn of Mr Yakoob’s comments.

“We rely on political figures to proactively take action and accountability to end violence against women and girls and the misogyny that underpins it,” she added. “Whatever the context and however intended, there is no excuse for minimising, or making light of, this important subject.”

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central, told The Independent she was “shocked and appalled” Mr Yakoob had joked about domestic abuse.

“The only way we will move the dial on tackling the epidemic of domestic violence is by everyone treating it with the seriousness it deserves,” she added. “It’s not a joke and it’s not banter.”

Ms Butler added: “Yakoob must now apologise for his vile comments - and I urge the people of Birmingham Ladywood to reject this vile rhetoric at the ballot box on July 4. We must protect women.”

Mr Yakoob, Dr Munaf and the podcast host have been contacted for comment.