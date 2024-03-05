Rishi Sunak on making the bed and the one TV show he watches every day

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has discussed his irritation at an unmade bed as well as his bedtime habit of watching Friends reruns.

Joined by his wife, businesswoman Akshata Murty, the Prime Minister answered a number of questions in an interview with Grazia about household jobs ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), including who cooks more and who is more likely to make the bed.

“We found out how the country’s most high-profile couple share domestic duties,” Grazia UK’s Instagram caption read.

Mr Sunak cut a quieter figure than his wife, who took the lead on answering questions, with the Conservative Party leader jumping in to criticise Ms Murty’s dishwasher stacking and his children’s lack of dog-walking.

