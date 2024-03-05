Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak on making the bed and the one TV show he watches every day

The PM admitted his wife does more than he does

Max McLean
Tuesday 05 March 2024 13:26
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, spoke to Grazia about household jobs ahead of International Women’s Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, spoke to Grazia about household jobs ahead of International Women’s Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has discussed his irritation at an unmade bed as well as his bedtime habit of watching Friends reruns.

Joined by his wife, businesswoman Akshata Murty, the Prime Minister answered a number of questions in an interview with Grazia about household jobs ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), including who cooks more and who is more likely to make the bed.

“We found out how the country’s most high-profile couple share domestic duties,” Grazia UK’s Instagram caption read.

Mr Sunak cut a quieter figure than his wife, who took the lead on answering questions, with the Conservative Party leader jumping in to criticise Ms Murty’s dishwasher stacking and his children’s lack of dog-walking.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in