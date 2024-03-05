Rishi Sunak on making the bed and the one TV show he watches every day
The PM admitted his wife does more than he does
Rishi Sunak has discussed his irritation at an unmade bed as well as his bedtime habit of watching Friends reruns.
Joined by his wife, businesswoman Akshata Murty, the Prime Minister answered a number of questions in an interview with Grazia about household jobs ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), including who cooks more and who is more likely to make the bed.
“We found out how the country’s most high-profile couple share domestic duties,” Grazia UK’s Instagram caption read.
Mr Sunak cut a quieter figure than his wife, who took the lead on answering questions, with the Conservative Party leader jumping in to criticise Ms Murty’s dishwasher stacking and his children’s lack of dog-walking.