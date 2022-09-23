Kwarteng scraps planned duty increase for beer and wine

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kwasi Kwarteng scrapped a planned increase on alcohol duty in his mini-budget as he set out plans for billions of pounds worth of tax cuts and more borrowing.

In a statement to the House of Commons on Friday, the chancellor said planned tax rises on beer, cider, wine, and spirits will all be cancelled.

It comes after Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, announced in February that he would tax beverages based on their alcohol strength in a move industry experts warned could have cost wine drinkers alone up to £300m extra in spending.

The changes had been due to come into effect from 1 February next year.

But the new chancellor said he had "listened to industry concerns" about the changes and vowed to introduce an 18-month transitional measure for wine duty.

"Our drive to modernise also extends to alcohol duties," he said. "I will also extend draught relief to cover smaller kegs of 20 litres and above, to help smaller breweries.

"And, at this difficult time, we are not going to let alcohol duty rates rise in line with RPI.”

Alcohol duty usually rises in line with the Retail Price Index, which sits at 12. per cent and is linked to inflation, currently running at 9.9 per cent but expected to rise.

The current level of RPI is the highest since the 1980s.

According to Treasury analysis the move amounts to £600m in tax cuts, with the consumer saving 7p on beer, 4p on a pint of cider, 3p on a bottle of wine and £1.35 on a bottle of spirits.

In his statement, which the government described as a “fiscal event”, Mr Kwarteng also abolished the top rate of income tax for the highest earners as he spent tens of billions of pounds in a bid to drive up growth to ease the cost of living crisis.

He scrapped the 45 per cent higher rate of income tax and brought forward the planned cut to the basic rate to 19p in the pound a year early to April.

He also revealed his estimate that the two-year energy bills bailout will cost around £60 billion over its first six months from October.