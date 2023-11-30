Former Labour chancellor Alistair Darling dies aged 70

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The former chancellor and Labour veteran Alistair Darling has died from cancer at the aged 70, a spokesperson for his family has announced.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer led tributes to the giant of British politics, who presided over the rescue of the banking sector during the financial crisis of 2008, and spearheaded the campaign which saw Scotland remain part of the UK.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said: “The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today.”

“Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

Mr Darling served as the chancellor under prime minister Gordon Brown from 2007 to 2010 during the final years of the last Labour government.

He was in charge at the Treasury during the crucial period of the global banking crisis – pushing through a huge rescue package in October 2008 which helped stabilize the economy.

The Labour grandee also ran the successful Better Together campaign which saw voters in Scottish reject Scottish independent at the referendum of 2014.

Mr Darling was pitted against the might of Alex Salmond’s SNP and the wider “Yes” movement which gained huge momentum in the run-up the ballot.

Mr Darling had been a senior figure in Tony Blair’s government since the 1997 landslide – starting as chief Treasury secretary before going to cabinet positions in charge of work and pensions, trade and transport.

More follows…