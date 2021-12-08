Tearful Allegra Stratton resigns after leaked No 10 party video sparks outrage

Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton has quit from her government role after being filmed laughing about a Downing Street Christmas party.

Ms Stratton announced that she was quitting as the prime minister’s spokesperson on the Cop26 climate change summit a day after the footage - filmed on 22 December last year - was broadcast by ITV and just hours after Mr Johnson ordered an inquiry into the alleged gathering.

Speaking to TV cameras outside her home in London, a tearful Ms Stratton offered her ‘profound apologies’ for her remarks, but made no comment on whether the party took place.

Referring to the film, which was recorded as she practised for her planned role as No 10’s TV spokesperson, she said: “My remarks seemed to make light of rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey. That was never my intention.”

She added: “I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days, and I offer my profound apologies to all of you at home for them.

“Working in government is an immense privilege. I tried to do right by you all, to behave with civility and decency and act to the high standards you rightly expect of No 10.

“I will always be proud of what was achieved at Cop26 in Glasgow, and the progress that was made on coal, cars, cash and trees.

“This country’s and the prime minister's leadership on climate change and on nature will make a lasting difference to the whole world. It has been an honour to play a part in that.

“I understand the anger and frustration that people feel. To all of you who lost loved ones, who endured intolerable loneliness and who struggled with your businesses, I'm truly sorry.

“And this afternoon I am offering my resignation to the prime minister.”