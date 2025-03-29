Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The sister of a headteacher who took her own life after a school inspection has branded reports that Ofsted’s then-chief inspector could receive a seat in the House of Lords “an insult”.

Amanda Spielman oversaw Ofsted when Ruth Perry died in 2023 after a report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

An inquest into the headteacher’s death found the inspection had contributed to her death.

An independent review into how Ofsted handled Mrs Perry’s death found in 2024 it was “defensive and complacent”.

Ms Spielman, who served as the chief inspector of the schools watchdog between 2017 and 2023, is reported to have been nominated for a peerage by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

Professor Julia Waters, Mrs Perry’s sister, said Ms Spielman’s “legacy is indelibly associated with my sister’s terrible, preventable death and with defending the inhumane system that led to her death”.

Prof Waters added: “Through her response to Ruth’s death and the subsequent inquest and inquiries while head of Ofsted, Amanda Spielman showed herself to be lacking in many of the qualities that you would hope would be needed in Parliament.

“She showed poor leadership and judgement, a lack of empathy and understanding of the issues, and a tendency to deflect any criticism onto others.

“A record like that should not be rewarded with a place in the House of Lords. Spielman’s nomination for a peerage is a disgrace and an insult to my sister’s memory.”

Earlier this month, Ms Spielman publicly criticised Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, and the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

The former Ofsted chief said the Bill was likely to make education in England worse, and accused Ms Phillipson of being “influenced” by the schools unions.

Ms Spielman was rebuked by a Government source, who claimed she should “spend less time criticising the reforms this Government is bringing, and more time reflecting on her failure at Ofsted”.

A Conservative party spokesman would not comment on reports of Ms Spielman’s nomination for a peerage.

They said: “It would be unfair to comment on whether specific individuals have or have not been nominated or vetted for any honour or dignity.

“We do not comment on speculation or purported leaks.”

– For mental health support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.